Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM

The Redmi K20 series arrived in mid-2019, bringing premium mid-range and flagship specs at very-reasonable prices. The Redmi K30 brought 5G to smartphones at a never-before-seen price. However, unlike the Redmi K20 series, which gave us a vanilla K20 and a Pro version, Xiaomi only launched a standard K30 handset.

But reports suggest that a Pro version of the Redmi K30 is on the way. The Redmi K30 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The score posted on Geekbench 5.1 featured a single-core score of 900 and a multi-core score of 3,300, which is a considerable boost over the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The alleged Redmi K30 Pro was running on Android 10.

Xiaomi has populated the roadmap of the list of devices on their way with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Apart from the Redmi K30 Pro, you’ve got at least one or two versions of the Mi 10 models as well as the Poco F2, which is currently spun off as an independent brand.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that the company would be among the first to introduce smartphones with the Snapdragon 756G, Snapdragon 865, and recently announced Snapdragon 720G in India.