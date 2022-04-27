Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, Xiaomi Pad 5 launched in India alongside Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series

Xiaomi launched three new products in India alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro. While Xiaomi was teasing the Pad 5 and Smart TV 5A for days now, the company pulled a fast one on everyone with the surprise launch of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a starting price of Rs 26,999 in India for the base 128GB model, while you can double the storage for Rs 28,999. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available in Pearl White and Cosmic Gray colour options. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available for Rs 2,000 less as part of an introductory offer until May 7, 2022. Consumers can also get a discount of Rs 2,000 using an HDFC credit card or EMI.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Price in India

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV’s price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 55-inch screen size. The TV will be available at a discount of Rs 6,000 for HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will go on sale in India starting May 19 through Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi Home and other retail stores.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series Price in India

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 32-inch model, while the TV also comes in 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes for Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. The TV will be available at a discount of Rs 2,000 for HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The three TV 5A models will be available for purchase starting April 30.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Features and Specifications

Xiaomi’s Smart TV 5A is available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. The 32-inch model uses an HD-ready panel, while the other two models support resolutions up to Full HD. The new budget Xiaomi TVs come with the Android TV 11 OS with Xiaomi’s Patchwall skin on top. Key features of the Patchwall interface include IMDb integration, a universal search feature, and a kids mode, among others.

The TVs offer a 24W speaker output, 20W on the 32-inch model, with Dolby Atmos and DtsX support. For connectivity, the new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi (5GHz – 2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV is powered by a Cortex A55 SoC with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series features two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet jack, a headphone jack, and an optical audio port.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the company’s latest flagship television and comes in a 55-inch screen size. The Xiaomi OLED Vision television has a premium metallic casing and bezel-less design, achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent. Xiaomi’s new flagship TV also measures just 4.6mm thin. The 4K OLED panel on the TV features a 1500000:1 contrast ratio, a True 10-bit display, and Reality Flow technology.

The self-illuminating panel uses the Vivid Picture Engine and supports IMAX Enhanced technology. The new Xiaomi OLED Vision TV also supports MEMC, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. Xiaomi’s OLED TV also has an eight-speaker setup with four passive and four active drivers with a sound output of 30W. The speaker system also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-X.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with Android TV 11 based Patchwall on top. The TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor paired with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The TV also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It boasts hands-free Google Assistant and Dual Far-Field Mics.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet runs Android 11 based on MIUI for Pad. It packs an 8720 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, although a 22.5W power brick will be bundled in the box. The tablet comes with a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a 10.9-inch WQHD+ (2.5K) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports over 1 billion colours, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light technology, and DCI-P3 coverage. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13 MP rear camera with a dual-LED flash module and an 8 MP front camera for video conferencing. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can do 1080p recording at 30fps.





