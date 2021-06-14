Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active with Blood Oxygen Monitor launching in India on June 22

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in India. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is arriving in India on June 22 and will succeed last year’s Mi Watch Revolve (Review). Unlike the standard Mi Watch Revolve, the Active model will get a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor.



— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 14, 2021

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the launch date for the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. Additionally, the smartwatch has also been listed on Amazon India and on Xiaomi's official e-retail portal . The launch of the Mi Watch Revolve Active will take place on June 22 at 12:00pm alongside Mi 11 Lite.

While there isn’t a lot of information about the Mi Watch Revolve Active, the dedicated event page reveals several details. Like its predecessor, the new Revolve Active watch will also feature a circular dial with two buttons on the side and interchangeable straps. Xiaomi also says it will have “maximum sports modes ever”, which suggests it could have the most sports modes of any smartwatch in the segment or more sports modes than any other Xiaomi smartwatch.

The smartwatch will also have in-built GPS, body energy monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will also feature Alexa integration and provide call and app notifications. Users will be able to choose from a variety of watch faces and even use photos as watch faces.

Xiaomi's latest smartwatch will also come with stress management and sleep monitoring. From the looks of things, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is shaping up to be an upgraded version of last year’s Mi Watch Revolve.