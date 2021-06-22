Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India with Blood Oxygen Monitoring, 117 Sports Modes, Built-in Alexa

Xiaomi recently announced the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 in India. The Mi 11 Lite is a mid-range 4G smartphone that packs some impressive features. However, the device wasn’t the only product Xiaomi revealed at the launch event. We also saw the arrival of the Mi Watch Revolve Active, the successor to the Mi Watch Revolve (Review).

Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India

The Mi Watch Revolve Active’s price in India is set at Rs 9,999, although the phone will be available for an introductory price of Rs 8,999. Additionally, Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 750 discount using an HDFC Bank debit and a credit card or EMI transaction. The watch will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets from June 25.

Mi Watch Revolve Active Features and Specifications

One of the biggest highlights of the Mi Watch Revolve Active is its blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring capabilities. Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch features energy monitoring, heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and breathing tracking. It also comes with a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workouts.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active can also monitor vital sign and can record a resting heart rate for up to 30 days. The watch also features an Airoha GPS that supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS. Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch also features 117 sports modes and 110 watch faces. You also get a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 454x454 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness.

The watch also has an always-on display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active packs a 420 mAh battery that delivers up to 14 days of battery life. Xiaomi also claims that the watch can last 22 days in Long Battery mode. The magnetic charging pod at the back can deliver a full charge in around two hours.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active features call and text notifications, music controls, in-built Alexa support, and more. The watch comes in Beige, Black, and Navy-Blue case options, while the strap is available in Black, Blue, Green, White, and Purple.