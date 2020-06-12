Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 launched with 10th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU

It has only been a couple of days since Xiaomi unveiled Mi Notebooks for the first time in India. The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition arrived in the country with 10th Gen Intel processing hardware and a thin and light form factor. Now, the Chinese tech giant has revealed a new 15-inch notebook in China.

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) has been unveiled with 10th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia’s latest GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 is available with Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processor options. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) is priced at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs. 64,200) for the base model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 74,900) for the top-end model.

The notebook weighs around 2kg and arrives in a single silver colour option. It is already listed on Chinese e-retailers. For now, it is unclear whether Xiaomi will launch the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) in India. It could depend on the success of the Mi Notebook 14 series.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 15 Pro (2020) Specs

The entry-level Mi Notebook 15 Pro (2020) is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 U series CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The top-tier model is powered by the Intel Core i7-10510U processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Both models use an Nvidia’s GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of DDR5 VRAM.

The device sports a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) display with an 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi’s latest notebook also delivers a decent assortment of ports with two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB Type-A ports. The Mi Notebook 15 Pro packs a 60Wh battery and two 2.5W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.