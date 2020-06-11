Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Xiaomi has officially launched its first laptop in India. The Chinese tech giant has also unveiled two new Mi Notebooks, expanding its product portfolio in the country. The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are designed to offer a power-packed performance in a thin and light form factor.

Mi Notebook 14 Price

The Mi Notebook 14 starts from Rs 41,999 and maxes out at Rs 47,999, while the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 59,999 for the Core i7 variant. Only the top-end Mi Notebook 14 features discrete graphics, while both Horizon Edition notebooks use Nvidia’s discrete graphics.

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Launch Offers

Carlsen Martin Moneycontrol

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition come bundled with a Mi Webcam HD. Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 2,000 cashback on both the notebooks for transactions carried out with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. You can also buy the Mi Notebook with No Cost EMI payment option up to 9 months. Both the laptops will go on sale on June 17.

Mi Notebook 14

Xiaomi’s consumer notebook is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. Although you can opt for discrete Nvidia MX250 graphics on the top-end model. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB SATA SSDs, while all three laptops feature 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Mi Notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The bezels on the top and side of the display measure 3mm with no room for a webcam. The notebook only weighs 1.5 kilograms. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook 14 can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can be configured with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U and Intel Core i7-10510U processor. Both models are equipped with discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. You also get 8GB DDR4 RAM on both variants. However, the Core i7 version features a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD, while a standard 512GB SATA SSD is offered on the Core i5 model.

The Horizon Edition notebook boasts a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS Anti-Glare display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi has also managed to encase the 14-inch screen in a 13.3-inch footprint. The laptop features a metallic chassis with a framework of aluminium and magnesium alloy while maintaining a weight of 1.35 kg.

Xiaomi’s Horizon Edition notebook packs a 46Wh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop has a chiclet-style keyboard with a scissor mechanism and key travel of 1.3mm. The Horizon Edition is equipped with stereo speakers and supports DTS Audio.

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a strong selection of ports for thin and light laptops. I/O options include three USB ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



