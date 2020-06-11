Can't decide between work and play? The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition might just be the answer

Here are five reasons why the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition should be your next laptop. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Xiaomi just unveiled the Mi Notebook 14 in India. The Mi Notebook 14 arrived alongside a more powerful Horizon Edition. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a pretty impressive spec sheet. If you are thinking of buying one of the five Mi Notebook models unveiled in India, we strongly recommend going for the top-end Horizon Edition, which is priced at Rs 59,999, and here is why. 2/7 Like most premium laptops, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition features a premium design and build quality. The notebook’s magnesium-aluminium chassis ensures that the laptop does not feel cheap while remaining on the lighter side with a weight of 1.35kg. Additionally, the notebook features slim 3mm bezels on the sides and the top of the screen, which results in a 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. 3/7 Unlike other OEMs, Xiaomi has managed to offer an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU within a 60K budget. In India, laptops in the sub-60K price segment are primarily fitted with the latest Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processors. Being able to deliver a 10th Gen Core i7 chip at this price will undoubtedly be a major disruptor to the currently established price-to-performance norm. 4/7 The Core i7-10510U processor should help with some casual gaming; older AAA titles will definitely work well if settings are lowered. But the Horizon Edition notebook uses discrete graphics, and not just any dedicated GPU, but the Nvidia GeForce MX350. The GeForce MX350 can deliver a 25 to 40 percent boost in GPU performance over the MX250. The card is capable of running games in Full HD resolution on low settings. And we aren’t just talking old AAA titles; you are looking at 30 fps gaming on newer titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Need for Speed Heat, among others. 5/7 But let us put aside gaming capability for a moment and talk about work. A thin and light laptop is ideal for work on the go, but that requires decent if not good battery life. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, which is quite impressive at this price segment. But 10 hours seems like a stretch; real-world tests should deliver closer to 6 to 7 hours of battery life, which is still decent for a heavily specced laptop at this price. Additionally, the laptop also comes with a fast charger that can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. 6/7 Apart from its great performance and decent battery life, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition also offers a great selection of I/O for a thin and light laptop. You get two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, plenty of I/O for all your accessories. Moreover, the top-end Horizon Edition model features a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD as opposed to the slower SATA SSD. 7/7 Since we have not tested out the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition yet, there is a bit of uncertainty that we thought might be worth mentioning. First and most important is ‘cooling’. The reason cooling is so important is because all these powerful specs won’t make much of a difference with sub-par cooling. Throttling is the biggest issue during extended gaming sessions on ultrabooks. While the display looks pretty solid on paper, you should check brightness levels and colour accuracy beyond figures provided by the manufacturer. Two things the Horizon Edition notebook does not offer is a webcam and Ethernet port, but the company does offer an attachable HD webcam in the box, and a USB to Ethernet adapter can be purchased from any local computer shop for less than Rs 500. First Published on Jun 11, 2020 06:30 pm