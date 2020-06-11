Can't decide between work and play? The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition might just be the answer

Since we have not tested out the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition yet, there is a bit of uncertainty that we thought might be worth mentioning. First and most important is ‘cooling’. The reason cooling is so important is because all these powerful specs won’t make much of a difference with sub-par cooling. Throttling is the biggest issue during extended gaming sessions on ultrabooks. While the display looks pretty solid on paper, you should check brightness levels and colour accuracy beyond figures provided by the manufacturer. Two things the Horizon Edition notebook does not offer is a webcam and Ethernet port, but the company does offer an attachable HD webcam in the box, and a USB to Ethernet adapter can be purchased from any local computer shop for less than Rs 500.