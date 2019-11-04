Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with Penta camera setup officially arriving on Nov 6

Xiaomi is in for a busy week with the Mi CC9 Pro scheduled to launch on November 5 in China. Xiaomi Poland confirmed that the global variant of the device would arrive as the Mi Note 10 in Poland on November 14.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker seems to have other plans for the Mi Note 10 release.

A recent tweet confirms that the company's first Penta camera smartphone will debut in Spain a day after its Chinese launch.

The company will reveal the Mi Note 10 on November 6 at an event in Madrid. Considering the latest development, the November 14 launch in Poland will likely be a local announcement. The upcoming Mi Note 10 will be the first update to Xiaomi’s Mi Note series since the Mi Note 3 back in September 2017.

While we're still a couple of days away from the launch of the Mi Note 10, almost all the details about the device have been revealed through official teasers or leaks.

The Mi Note 10 will be aimed at people who are looking for a good camera and performance at a reasonable price. The device features a Penta camera setup with a 108-megapixel sensor at the helm coupled with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, a 12-megapixel sensor for portraits, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom.

Xiaomi has also confirmed several other features of the Chinese variant of the device. The Mi CC9 Pro will get a powerful mid-range chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch that houses a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone will also get a massive 5,260mAh battery.