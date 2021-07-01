Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale in India confirmed but you may not get access to it

Xiaomi first unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra in India back in April. However, due to unforeseen circumstances that were beyond the company's control, the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) never got a pre-order or sale date in India. Now, after a two-month delay, Xiaomi has announced that the flagship will be arriving in the country soon, although an exact date hasn’t been provided (Obtained via 91mobiles).

However, Xiaomi is only set to release the Mi 11 Ultra in limited quantities in India. As such the Chinese smartphone maker will allow users to participate in the sale through two methods – by purchasing a gift card or participating in a challenge. It is worth noting that taking part in the challenge gives users the chance to participate in the sale of the Mi 11 Ultra and is based on pure luck while buying a gift card guarantees access to the sale.

The gift card costs Rs 1,999 and will offer several benefits apart from allowing users to access the sale. It entitles users to two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, merchandise, and a Times Prime annual subscription worth Rs 999. You will also receive the so-called ‘F-code’ to get access to the sale.

How to buy Mi 11 Ultra Gift Card?

First off, head on over to Mi.com and log in > Buy the gift card.

Once you buy the gift card, you will gain access to the F-code to participate in the limited sale on the official sale date. When you get the code, you can use it to purchase the phone within 24 hours, but the sale will only last until stocks last.

It is worth noting that even the gift cards are in limited supply and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. If you do manage to purchase the phone on the day of the sale, it will ship at a later date. Xiaomi is also allowing users to use the gift card to buy any other product on the Mi Store.

The other way to gain access to the Mi 11 Ultra is by completing three challenges. As of now, only one of the three challenges has been unlocked, in which users will have to answer “What makes you a Superfan?” using the hashtags #Mi11Ultra and #UltraChallenges on the company’s social media handles. The second and third challenges are yet to be revealed. But only a few random winners will win an F-code to gain access to the sale.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 in India for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The phone is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options. You can check out our full review of the Mi 11 Ultra here.