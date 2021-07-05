Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India sale date announced: Check price, offers, specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date has been announced. The Xiaomi flagship smartphone was launched earlier this year in India in April. The OnePlus 9 Pro competitor will hit the store shelves starting July 7 in India.

Xiaomi had previously said that the Mi 11 Ultra sale was delayed due to situations beyond its control. The company’s most expensive smartphone in India will finally go on sale starting July 7.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) in a single storage variant. For the 12GB + 256GB variant, the Mi 11 Ultra price in India is set at Rs 69,999. Customers who purchase the Mi 11 Ultra using their SBI cards will get a Rs 5,000 discount.

It competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Review), Vivo X60 Pro+ (Review), and the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). Other alternatives from the iOS world include the iPhone 12 mini (Review) and the iPhone 12 (Review).

The Mi 11 Ultra’s USP is its camera system. It features a 50MP Samsung GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor, coupled with a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The device also has a 1.1-inch secondary display next to the camera module on the back.

At the front is a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The curved display comes with support for 1700 nits of peak brightness, which is higher than the 1500 nits on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) display.

The phone also gets a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.