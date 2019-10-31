Xiaomi confirms Mi TV5 series will feature QLED panel technology to compete with OnePlus TV

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi TV5 alongside the Mi CC9 Pro on November 5th 2019. The new Mi TV series comes little under 50 days since the launch of the Mi TV 4A 40-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and Mi TV 4X 65-inch in India. With the introduction of the Mi TV 5 series, Xiaomi is aiming to compete with the likes of the OnePlus TV.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a teaser image of the new TV series. According to the teaser, the new Mi TV lineup will be making the switch to QLED panels. The quantum dot colour filter in front of an LCD backlight on a QLED panel brings excellent brightness and white retention as compared to OLEDs.

Xiaomi has confirmed it will use a Samsung 4K QLED panel, which boasts NTSC colour gamut coverage of 108-per cent. The NTSC colour gamut is developed for the range of colours visible to the human eye. The Mi TV5 series will be aimed at competing with the OnePlus TV series and cheaper Samsung QLED and LG OLED models.

Xiaomi also teased several details about the upcoming Mi Watch. The design of the smartwatch seems similar to that of the Apple Watch. However, Xiaomi deems the forthcoming Mi Watch as a “smartphone for your wrist”. The Mi Watch will feature GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, a Qualcomm chipset, everything you’d expect from a premium smartwatch.