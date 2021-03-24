Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro launched with 144Hz Display, 120W Fast Charging: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi recently unveiled two new gaming phones under its Black Shark series in China. The Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro have a lot in common, including their displays, battery, software, charging speeds, and design. The only difference between the two devices shows up on the camera and performance departments.

Black Shark 4 Price

The Black Shark 4’s price is set at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 27,850) for the base 6GB/128GB model. There’s also an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/128GB version, which are priced at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs30,050) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 33,400), respectively.

Black Shark 4 Pro Price

The Black Shark 4 Pro’s price is set at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 44,500) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, there’s a 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variant that costs CNY 4,499 (Roughly Rs 50,100) and CNY 5,299 (Roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.

Black Shark 4 Pro Specs

The Black Shark 4 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display from Samsung. It features a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The device runs JOYUI 12.5, based on Android 11.

The Black Shark 4 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims that the new charging tech can power the 4,500 mAh battery in less than 15 minutes. The Black Shark 4 Pro opts for a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an auxiliary 5MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 20 MP selfie camera.

The Black Shark 4 Pro also comes with a double-layer liquid cooling system. Xiaomi claims that this will increase heat dissipation by 30 percent and lower the CPU temperature by 18C degrees. The phone also uses RAMDISK and an SSD to improve performance.

Black Shark 4 Specs

The Black Shark 4 shares a lot in common with its ‘Pro’ counterpart. The two main differences come in the form of a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 48 MP primary camera as opposed to the 64 MP shooter on the Black Shark 4 Pro. The vanilla Black Shark 4 also lacks the RAMDISK feature and the two-layer cooling system.

Both the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro feature pressure-sensitive shoulder keys. The fingerprint read is shifted to the middle and doubles as a home button. The volume rocker is shifted to the left side of the device. Lastly, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual-speaker system. There’s no information on the availability of the Black Shark 4 series outside China.