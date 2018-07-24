Xiaomi 55-inch Mi TV 4, 4A series, Redmi Y2 to go on flash sale at 12pm on Flipkart and mi.com

Chinese device manufacturer Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will be available for purchase in a flash sale on Mi's official website and on Flipkart at 12 pm on July 24.

The sale will include the 55 inch 4K Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series which includes Full HD 43 inch LED TV and HD Ready 32 inch televisions.

The 55 inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 is priced at Rs 44,999 during the sale. There will be discount on 4A TV series. While Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43 inch TV will be available at Rs 22,999, down from Rs 24,999, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 inch TV will be priced at Rs 13,999, instead of its price of Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi is also offering its budget smartphone Redmi Y2 on sale exclusively on its website mi.com. The 16 megapixel AI-Selfie phone will be priced at Rs 9,999

Since this is a flash sale, it is expected that the company might put up only a limited number of stocks.

Technical specifications

Mi LED Smart TV 4

Mi LED Smart TV 4, claimed to be the thinnest LED TV ever, is a 55 inch (138.8 cm) television which is rated to play 4K content. At the thinnest point the smart television measures a meagre 4.9mm, which is thinner than an iPhone 7 and weighs about 17.2 kilograms (excluding the base kit). The television sports a frameless layout on the sides and the top but has thin frame at the bottom which is akin to its flagship phone the Mi Mix 2.

The television comes with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports for connectivity. The TV also has an Ethernet port support AV Input along with the traditional antenna port. The television comes with a 2 GB RAM together with an 8 GB storage. For audio output the television has an S/PDIF port but lacks the 3.5 mm jack or the RCA output.

The television supports HDR 10 and has a display refresh rate of 60Hz. The television uses a 10-bit VA panel from Samsung.

The TV can be mounted on the wall, has down firing speakers and supports Bluetooth headphones via Bluetooth 4.0.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A series

As mentioned earlier, Mi LED Smart TV 4A series consists of two LED televisions, the Mi LED TV 4A 43 inch version and a 32 inch version.

The 43 inch version of Mi TV 4A comes with a Full-HD display resolution of 1920*1080 pixel and is powered by a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor. The television has a 60Hz screen refresh rate and comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage for installation of additional apps. The television comes equipped with 3xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack along with an S/PDIF port. The television features DTS Audio and comes with 2x 10 Watt dome speakers.

Mi TV 4A 32 on the other hand comes with a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, DTS Audio, 2x 10 Watt dome speakers etc. However, the key difference between the 43 inch and the 32 inch television is the latter is an HD Ready television with resolution of 1366 x 768. In addition to this, the 32 inch television comes with 2xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 pixels x 1440 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18:9, and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch. The display can achieve brightness levels of up to 450 nits.

The body has a brushed metallic finish, with a rounded back cover that gives the handset a premium look and makes it comfortable to hold. It weighs 170 grams and is 160.73 mm in height, 77.26 mm in breadth, and 8.1 mm thick.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, and runs on an Android Oreo 8.0 OS with MIUI 9.5 loaded on top. The graphics are powered by an Adreno 506 graphics processing unit.

The Redmi Y2 features a 12 mega pixel+5 mega pixel 1.25μm AI dual rear camera, which can record 1080 pixel videos at 30 frames per second.

Other features include PDAF technology, ƒ/2.2 aperture, AI portrait mode, HDR, panorama, low light enhancement and face recognition.

The highlight of the phone is its 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture rate and a 79.8° wide-angle lens. The front camera is assisted by a 4500k soft-toned selfie light.

The sensor packs in 4-in-1 Pixel binning technology for better image quality, along with automatic HDR, AI-powered bokeh effect and Beautify 4.0.