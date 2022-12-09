Xiaomi 13 Pro designed revealed ahead of December 11 launch, IP68 rating confirmed

The Xiaomi 13 series is dropping in China on December 11. The line-up will include the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi is also launching the new Watch S2 and Buds 4 Pro alongside its flagship 13 series.

In a recent Weibo post, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Xiaomi will also leverage its partnership with renowned camera brand Leica on the 13 Pro’s camera system. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also come in unique colour called Wilderness Green as well as a standard Mountain Blue option.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 1-inch primary camera sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a 75mm telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The poster also reveals a curved AMOLED display. While display specifications are used to be announced, we believe the phone will use a 2K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also use glazed ceramics and nano-crystalline technologies in its design.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Watch S2 will debut as the company’s top-tier smartwatch, while the Buds 4 Pro will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Xiaomi 13 series is launching in China December 11 at 07 pm local time.