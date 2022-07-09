Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 108 MP Triple Cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has officially been revealed globally. The launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite follows the arrival of the company’s flagship 12S series, which included the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Price

The Xiaomi 12 Lite price is set at $399 (Roughly Rs 31,650) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back $449 (Roughly Rs 35,600) and $499 (Roughly Rs 39,600), respectively.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is available in Lite Green, Lite Pink, and Black colours. There is no word about the availability of the Xiaomi 12 Lite in India. However, it could arrive in the country soon considering the Mi 11 Lite was revealed in India.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Spec

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12 Lite gets a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite packs a 4300 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and more.