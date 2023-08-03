English
    X will now let you hide Twitter's coveted blue tick

    While the new updates allow you to hide your verification badge, Twitter points out that, "some features may not be available if your check mark is hidden", which is rather vague and doesn't tell users what features are limited.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    The tick has become an object of ridicule in the modern X era, where some people see it as a sign of people paying for special treatment. (Representational Image)

    Twitter's 'blue tick' was once a prized possession that people loved to flaunt, but that changed when it was bundled with the Twitter Blue subscription service.

    Twitter, now X, will let subscribers hide their verification tick if they choose. The tick has become an object of ridicule in the modern X era, where some people see it as a sign of people paying for special treatment.

    Part of this was because the blue tick was originally meant to verify the identity of real accounts, something that let journalists, celebrities, politicians etc. speak their minds without the fear of fake accounts using their words out of context.

    CEO Elon Musk however, labeled it a "lords & peasants system" and bundled it with the Twitter Blue subscription, effectively allowing any account to buy their way to a blue tick.

    While the new updates allow you to hide your verification badge, Twitter points out that, "some features may not be available if your check mark is hidden", which is rather vague and doesn't tell users what features are limited.

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 12:22 pm

