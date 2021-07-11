Windows 11 is modernizing the system alert dialog boxes

Microsoft is updating the System Alert UI in Windows 11

Microsoft is making some radical UI changes in Windows 11. We already know about the new centralised start menu and the rounded corners but apparently, even the system alert dialog box is getting a makeover.

As reported by Windowslatest, Windows 11 already has new dialog boxes for battery alerts and display settings and Microsoft is planning to replace the Windows 8-era dialog boxes completely by the time the final build of Windows 11 is available to the public.

Another notable omission in earlier builds of Windows 11 was the absence of the refresh button in the desktop context menu. Users needed to navigate to 'Show More Options' to access the feature but Microsoft is now re-enabling right in the context menu in the newer insider builds.

There is now a search bar that is accessible from directly within the start menu which acts as a shortcut to Windows Search. The latest build has also nixed the hack that allowed the Windows 10 start menu to be used.

Besides these Microsoft has made several improvements to the Taskbar, Start Menu, and other system apps bringing them more in line with the modern UI that Windows 11 will support.