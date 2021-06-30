Microsoft takes down the PC Health Check Tool, will reintroduce it closer to Windows 11 launch

After some confusion over the system requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft has decided to take down the PC Health Check Tool and bring it back closer to Windows 11 launch

Microsoft' PC Health Check tool was meant to be an easy way for customers to gauge if their PCs were ready for Windows 11, which is slated to be released later this year. Instead, it caused confusion over the system requirements needed for the operating system and Microsoft has now decided to pull it and relaunch it closer to the operating system's release date.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that, "the PC Health Check app was intended to help people check if their current Windows 10 PC could upgrade to Windows 11. Based on the feedback so far, we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements. We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall."

The post also confirmed that Microsoft is currently testing compatibility with AMD's Zen Gen 1 processors and Intel's 7th generation processors both of which were left out of the minimum requirements before. This does not mean Windows 11 may end up supporting these processors at launch, rather Microsoft is cautiously optimistic that the processors might work after all.