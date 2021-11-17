MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp's app beta version now available for download on Windows PC: Here's how to use it on desktop

The beta version of WhatsApp’s desktop app is based on the Universal Windows Platform.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

WhatsApp’s desktop app is now available for users running the messaging service on Windows platforms. The new standalone WhatsApp app for Windows has been brewing for quite a while now. While WhatsApp’s Windows app was previously in beta testing, the beta version is now available for download on the Microsoft app store.

How to download WhatsApp’s Desktop App for Windows?

  • Open your browser and search for the app in the Microsoft Store or simply click this link.

  • Once you open the link, click “Get”. If you are already signed into a Microsoft Account, you will be directed to the Microsoft Store with the option to download the WhatsApp Desktop App.

  • Once downloaded, launch the app. When the app is opened, you will have to scan the QR code through your WhatsApp “Linked Devices”, just as you would when signing into WhatsApp Web.

  • And that's about it. You will be directed to the WhatsApp starting page, which looks similar to that of the mobile version of the app.

WhatsApp App for Windows: All you need to know

The beta version of WhatsApp’s desktop app is based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The UWP utilises multi-device functions to enable users to get notifications on desktop even if their phones are not connected to the internet. Additionally, notifications work even if the app is closed.

WhatsApp is also bringing new features to Windows including a writing pad that allows users to sketch an image with the aid of Windows Ink and share it within the app. The beta version of WhatsApp for Windows users is also said to borrow several features and settings from WhatsApp mobile.

WhatsApp will add more features to the desktop version of the app in the future. Additionally, the Facebook (Meta)-owned company is also working on a version of the app for macOS Catalyst.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Nov 17, 2021 04:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.