WhatsApp's app beta version now available for download on Windows PC: Here's how to use it on desktop

WhatsApp’s desktop app is now available for users running the messaging service on Windows platforms. The new standalone WhatsApp app for Windows has been brewing for quite a while now. While WhatsApp’s Windows app was previously in beta testing, the beta version is now available for download on the Microsoft app store.



Open your browser and search for the app in the Microsoft Store or simply click this link.



Once you open the link, click “Get”. If you are already signed into a Microsoft Account, you will be directed to the Microsoft Store with the option to download the WhatsApp Desktop App.



Once downloaded, launch the app. When the app is opened, you will have to scan the QR code through your WhatsApp “Linked Devices”, just as you would when signing into WhatsApp Web.



And that's about it. You will be directed to the WhatsApp starting page, which looks similar to that of the mobile version of the app.



WhatsApp App for Windows: All you need to know

The beta version of WhatsApp’s desktop app is based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The UWP utilises multi-device functions to enable users to get notifications on desktop even if their phones are not connected to the internet. Additionally, notifications work even if the app is closed.

WhatsApp is also bringing new features to Windows including a writing pad that allows users to sketch an image with the aid of Windows Ink and share it within the app. The beta version of WhatsApp for Windows users is also said to borrow several features and settings from WhatsApp mobile.

WhatsApp will add more features to the desktop version of the app in the future. Additionally, the Facebook (Meta)-owned company is also working on a version of the app for macOS Catalyst.