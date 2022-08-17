WhatsApp Windows Native App released: Here's how you can download it

Representative Image

WhatsApp has officially released its native Windows app. Previously, WhatsApp only allowed users to access the platform on a PC if they have a smartphone nearby. This was accomplished through a web-based WhatsApp desktop app or through the web browser with WhatsApp Web.

Now, the native WhatsApp Windows app will allow you to access the messaging service on your desktop natively as opposed to the old web-based backend system. While the new app won’t look any different, it will allow you to chat on the platform when your smartphone is offline. The native app will run better, use fewer resources, and should launch quicker than before.



Click this link to download the app.



Open WhatsApp on your phone.



Go to the 3-dot menu on your Android phone or Settings on your iPhone.



Select Linked Devices



Point your phone camera to the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop App.

