    WhatsApp Windows Native App released: Here's how you can download it

    The app is not available on Mac just yet but can be accessed through the beta program.

    August 17, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    WhatsApp has officially released its native Windows app. Previously, WhatsApp only allowed users to access the platform on a PC if they have a smartphone nearby. This was accomplished through a web-based WhatsApp desktop app or through the web browser with WhatsApp Web.

    Now, the native WhatsApp Windows app will allow you to access the messaging service on your desktop natively as opposed to the old web-based backend system. While the new app won’t look any different, it will allow you to chat on the platform when your smartphone is offline. The native app will run better, use fewer resources, and should launch quicker than before.

    How to download WhatsApp Desktop App for Windows?

    • Click this link to download the app.

    • Open WhatsApp on your phone.

    • Go to the 3-dot menu on your Android phone or Settings on your iPhone.

    • Select Linked Devices

    • Point your phone camera to the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop App.

    WhatsApp's new native app is only available for Windows, so Mac owners do have a small wait on their hands. WhatsApp notes that the desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently in development. As a Mac user, you can use WhatsApp Web in your browser or download the web-based WhatsApp Desktop app. Mac users can apply for access to the beta programme of the native app here.
    Tags: #Android #Mac #WhatsApp
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 06:17 pm
