English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp voice, video calls now rolling out to all users on desktop

WhatsApp is informing users about the voice and video call feature via in-app Stories

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

WhatsApp Desktop, in March, received support for voice and video calls. The Facebook-owned messaging app rolled out the feature to more users last month. According to a new report, the feature has now been rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

Users on WhatsApp Desktop can take voice and video calls. Much like the mobile version, WhatsApp voice and video calls on the desktop are end-to-end encrypted. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is informing users about the feature via in-app Stories. You can make free voice or video calls to your contacts on WhatsApp Desktop if you have the app installed on your computer.

How to make voice/ video calls on WhatsApp Desktop?

To try out the feature, there are a few things to note. The basics are giving microphone access to WhatsApp Desktop. You will also need a webcam/ camera for video calls. Obviously, you need an active internet connection on your phone and PC/ computer. The call won’t go through your phone, but it needs to be online to establish the call.

Besides these basics, you are also going to need Mac 10.13/ Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer. 

Close

Related stories

To make a WhatsApp voice or video call, open the individual chat with the contact you would like to call. Next, click on the voice/ video call icon on the top corner. You can accept, decline or ignore an incoming call. 

While on a voice call with a contact, you can request to switch to a video call. The contact you are voice calling can choose to click OK or Switch to switch the call or Cancel to decline. You need to hover over the camera icon during the call and click on the Camera icon to enable the video.

Currently, group calls are not supported on WhatsApp Desktop.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.