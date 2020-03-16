App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp to soon roll out auto-delete messages feature; all you need to know

The feature has been spotted in two WhatsApp Android beta updates with the build number 2.20.83 and 2.20.84.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After releasing one of WhatsApp’s most anticipated features, dark mode, the Facebook-owned messaging app may soon introduce another new feature that will automatically destroy messages after a stipulated time.

WABetaInfo has uploaded screenshots and revealed more details of the upcoming feature, dubbed as ’self-destruct messages.’

The feature has been spotted in two WhatsApp Android beta updates with the build number 2.20.83 and 2.20.84. When rolled out, WhatsApp will let users choose one of the five options, after which the message will be deleted automatically.

Close

Currently, the feature is disabled by default and cannot be enabled by users. Screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp will allow users to choose to auto-delete messages after an hour, a day, a week, a month, or a year. After selecting one of the five options, a clock icon appears in the chat bubble.

related news

The feature is currently under development. It is currently unknown when will the new feature make it to the stable version.

WhatsApp currently allows deleting messages manually for the individual and everyone in the group within a few minutes above an hour.

The messaging app recently rolled out dark mode for iOS and Android.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #WhatsApp

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.