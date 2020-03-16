WhatsApp to soon roll out auto-delete messages feature; all you need to know

After releasing one of WhatsApp’s most anticipated features, dark mode, the Facebook-owned messaging app may soon introduce another new feature that will automatically destroy messages after a stipulated time.

WABetaInfo has uploaded screenshots and revealed more details of the upcoming feature, dubbed as ’self-destruct messages.’

The feature has been spotted in two WhatsApp Android beta updates with the build number 2.20.83 and 2.20.84. When rolled out, WhatsApp will let users choose one of the five options, after which the message will be deleted automatically.

Currently, the feature is disabled by default and cannot be enabled by users. Screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp will allow users to choose to auto-delete messages after an hour, a day, a week, a month, or a year. After selecting one of the five options, a clock icon appears in the chat bubble.

The feature is currently under development. It is currently unknown when will the new feature make it to the stable version.

WhatsApp currently allows deleting messages manually for the individual and everyone in the group within a few minutes above an hour.