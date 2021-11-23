MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting safety features in India

WhatsApp Flash Calls is currently available only on Android. The feature should be released on iOS in the coming days.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST

WhatsApp has introduced new safety features in India called Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting features. Flash calls is an additional layer on top of the SMS verification during the registration process on WhatsApp. Users can verify their number via an automated call while setting up their WhatsApp account. 

WhatsApp Flash Calls is currently available only on Android. The feature should be released on iOS in the coming days. The feature lets WhatsApp call the user and verify their identity without having to rely upon SMS verification. The company states that this verification method is a safer option as it takes place within the app itself.

The Message Level Reporting feature on WhatsApp helps users report messages in an easier manner. One can simply long-press a message to either report or block the user. The new WhatsApp features introduced today are an addition to the existing list of safety features on the platform. WhatsApp gives users the control as to who can see their profile photo, status, last seen and about details. It also lets users select settings around group invites, which also includes not allowing anyone to add them in a group without their permission. WhatsApp also gives users the option to block a particular account if required.

In related news, WhatsApp for desktop is likely to get some privacy features that were so far exclusive to the mobile app. WhatsApp for desktop beta 2.2146.5 update lets users have more control over the privacy features. Users will be able to manage their last seen, profile photo and about pages directly from the WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop clients. There is no official word yet on when the WhatsApp privacy features will be made available for all users of desktop and web app.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Nov 23, 2021 12:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.