WhatsApp introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting safety features in India

WhatsApp has introduced new safety features in India called Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting features. Flash calls is an additional layer on top of the SMS verification during the registration process on WhatsApp. Users can verify their number via an automated call while setting up their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp Flash Calls is currently available only on Android. The feature should be released on iOS in the coming days. The feature lets WhatsApp call the user and verify their identity without having to rely upon SMS verification. The company states that this verification method is a safer option as it takes place within the app itself.

The Message Level Reporting feature on WhatsApp helps users report messages in an easier manner. One can simply long-press a message to either report or block the user. The new WhatsApp features introduced today are an addition to the existing list of safety features on the platform. WhatsApp gives users the control as to who can see their profile photo, status, last seen and about details. It also lets users select settings around group invites, which also includes not allowing anyone to add them in a group without their permission. WhatsApp also gives users the option to block a particular account if required.