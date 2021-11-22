WhatsApp desktop may get more privacy features of mobile app

WhatsApp for desktop is likely to get some privacy features that were so far exclusive to the mobile app.

The Meta-owned messaging client is currently testing these features with select users under beta and is expected to release them for all in the coming days.

WhatsApp for desktop beta 2.2146.5 update lets users have more control over the privacy features. According to the details spotted by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp update for desktop, web client. Users will be able to manage their last seen, profile photo and about pages directly from the WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop clients.

If you see ‘Privacy Settings’ in WhatsApp Web/Desktop Settings, it means you can finally manage the last seen, profile photo and so on. Users can also toggle read receipts and choose who they can add in groups.

There is no official word yet on when the WhatsApp privacy features will be made available for all users of desktop and web app.

The WhatsApp Android beta app has also been updated to version 2.21.24.9. The update introduces bug fixes and removes the quick edit shortcut introduced a few days ago. There is no word on whether this feature will be brought back in the coming updates.