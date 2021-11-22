MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp desktop may get more privacy features of mobile app

The WhatsApp Android beta app has also been updated to version 2.21.24.9.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

WhatsApp for desktop is likely to get some privacy features that were so far exclusive to the mobile app.


The Meta-owned messaging client is currently testing these features with select users under beta and is expected to release them for all in the coming days.


WhatsApp for desktop beta 2.2146.5 update lets users have more control over the privacy features. According to the details spotted by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp update for desktop, web client. Users will be able to manage their last seen, profile photo and about pages directly from the WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop clients.


If you see ‘Privacy Settings’ in WhatsApp Web/Desktop Settings, it means you can finally manage the last seen, profile photo and so on. Users can also toggle read receipts and choose who they can add in groups.


There is no official word yet on when the WhatsApp privacy features will be made available for all users of desktop and web app. 

The WhatsApp Android beta app has also been updated to version 2.21.24.9. The update introduces bug fixes and removes the quick edit shortcut introduced a few days ago. There is no word on whether this feature will be brought back in the coming updates.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Nov 22, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.