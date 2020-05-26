Vivo Y70s launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 5G connectivity, and triple-camera setup

Mid-range 5G smartphone has gained popularity in 2020, maybe even more than flagships. While we kicked off 2020 with premium 5G mid-rangers, we are starting to see a trend of more affordable 5G phones. And the Vivo Y70s is the latest addition to the affordable 5G smartphone market.

Like the Redmi K30i 5G, the Vivo Y70s also debuts in the sub CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 21,200) market. The Vivo Y70s is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s Exynos 880 mobile platform, which is essentially an underclocked Exynos 980. The Exynos 880 is based on the 8nm process with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset utilizes the Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

The Vivo Y70s sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Y70s runs FunTouchOS 10 based on Android 10. The fingerprint reader is shifted to the ride side of the phone.

In optics, the Vivo Y70s opts for a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Y70s arrives in three colours – Black, Blue, White. The base Vivo Y70s model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,998 (Roughly Rs 21,190), while the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,311). The Vivo Y70s will go on sale in China on June 1, but there is no word on international availability.



