Vivo Y56 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 13

Vivo recently dropped a new affordable 5G smartphone in India. The Vivo Y56 5G is the latest dropped under the radar and joins the ranks of the company’s affordable Y series. The Vivo Y56 5G features a large battery, MediaTek chipset, ‘Super Night Camera’, and an Full HD+ display.

Vivo Y56 Price in India

The Vivo Y56 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo Y56 5G if offered in Orange Shimmer and Black Engine colours. The handset can be purchased from Vivo’s Store and other retail outlets across India.

Vivo Y56 Specifications

The Vivo Y56 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can be utilized as extended RAM. The Vivo Y56 5G runs Android 13 out of the box with the FunTouch OS skin on top.

The device also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For optics, there’s a dual-camera setup on the front with a 50 MP Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y56 5G include 4G, 5G, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and more. The handset also features a fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.