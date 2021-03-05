Vivo Y31s Standard Edition launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

Vivo recently revealed the Y31s Standard Edition in China. The phone arrives in the budget segment, with an entry-level chipset, Android 11, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Price

The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,100) in China for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. The device is available in Lake Light Blue, Titanium Gray, and White colour options. The phone has already gone on sale in China although there is no word on international availability.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Specs

The Vivo Y31s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Y31s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition opts for a dual-camera setup, with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y31s include – 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. As of now, there is no information on whether the Vivo Y31s Standard Edition will be unveiled globally, although the company did launch the Y31 in India.