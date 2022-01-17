MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y21e launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

The Vivo Y21e is priced at Rs 12,990 in India for the sole 3GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

The Vivo Y21e recently went official in India. The Y21e is a budget smartphone that features a Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup. Additionally, the Vivo Y21e is one of the first in the company’s line-up to run on Android 12.

Vivo Y21e Price in India

The Vivo Y21e is priced at Rs 12,990 in India for the sole 3GB/64GB model. The handset in diamond glow and midnight blue colours is already available across the company’s online store and other retail partners.

Vivo Y21e Specifications

The Vivo Y21e is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 3GB of LPDDRX RAM. Additionally, 0.5GB of the storage is used as virtual RAM. The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

Close

The Y21e packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and comes with reverse charging support. For optics, the Vivo Y21e gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a Face Wake feature. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21e include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Also Read: Vivo V23 Pro Review: Stands out in the crowd, but is it worth the premium?
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Affordable Smartphone #best budget smartphone #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
first published: Jan 17, 2022 12:29 pm

