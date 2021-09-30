Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs and other details

Vivo is gearing up to launch its flagship X70 series in India on September 30 (today). The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ were unveiled in China earlier this month. However, the company will only unveil the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ in India.

The launch event for the Vivo X70 series will take place at 12:00 noon (IST). The event will be streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. You can catch all the action right here.

Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ Expected Prices

The Vivo X70 Pro is expected to feature a starting price of Rs 46,990, while the top-end 12GB/256GB model could set you back Rs 54,990. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to come in a sole 12GB/256GB configuration with a price tag of Rs 69,990. The leaked prices were shared by tipster @Sudhanshu1414.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specs

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and noticeable curvature on the edges.

The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The rear camera setup uses a main 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and lastly, a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo X70 Pro Specs

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM in China. However, we expect the Indian variant to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X70 Pro boasts of a 50 MP primary IMX766V sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The X70 Pro comes with a custom V1 ISP found on the X70 Pro+. The handset also gets a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It packs a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.