Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V15 Pro, Y90, Y17: New pricing, specifications & features

Vivo has slashed the prices of its three smartphones for the Grand Diwali festival. The handsets include the Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Y17 and Vivo Y90.

Vivo V15 Pro, which was available for Rs 23,990, is now available for Rs 21,990. The Vivo Y17 is now available for Rs 13,990, down from its selling price of Rs 14,990. Lastly, the Vivo Y90 has received a Rs 500 discount and is now available for Rs 6,490.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The V15 Pro (Review) features a 6.39 inch Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080*2316p and 91.64 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It gets powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 256GB. There is a 3,700 mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging support.

The triple-camera setup on V15 Pro includes a 48MP primary sensor (aperture of f/1.8), an 8MP wide-angle sensor (aperture of f/2.2) and a 5MP virtual lens (aperture of f/2.4). For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 pop-up front camera.

Vivo Y17 specifications

The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720*1544 and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch and very thin bezels at the bottom, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent.

Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz paired with a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Y17 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

The Vivo Y17, also, features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, an 8MP f/2.2 Super Wide-Angle 120 degrees lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The water-drop notch houses a 20MP front camera for selfies.

Vivo Y90 specifications

Vivo Y90 includes a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 720*1520 resolution. The screen gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera, which also supports face unlock.

Performance unit of this entry-level smartphone includes a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and PowerVR GE8300 GPU, paired with 2GB RAM. There is a single 16GB storage variant, which can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB. The Vivo Y90 gets a massive 4,030 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, Y90 features an 8MP f/1.8 rear camera with LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5MP f/2.0 front camera with smart beauty and face unlock.