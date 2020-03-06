App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 Pro gets permanent price cut in India: Check new price, features, specifications

The device not retails in India for Rs 18,990 on the Vivo India website. The new pricing also reflects on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart, where it was previously available for Rs 19,990

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo S1 Pro has received a fresh Rs 2,000 price cut in India. The smartphone was launched in January for Rs 20.990. 

The device not retails in India for Rs 18,990 on the Vivo India website. The new pricing also reflects on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart, where it was previously available for Rs 19,990.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 32MP f/2.0 front camera. 

In terms of camera, there is a quad-camera module with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter. Vivo S1 Pro also features an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP F/2.4 depth sensor. The rear camera comes with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation.

The performance engine includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which comes paired with a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. For long battery life, the S1 Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support via USB Type-C. 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, etc. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. 

Vivo S1 Pro comes in three colour options— Dreamy White, Jazy Blue, and Mystic Black.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

