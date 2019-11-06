Vivo announces limited-edition Batman-themed iQOO Pro 5G phone

Eighty years ago, the Dark Knight made his first-ever appearance in DC comics. Since then, the Caped Crusader has become the most recognisable character in superhero history. Vivo is honouring the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight with an iQOO Pro 5G Batman Limited Edition smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched the iQOO Pro 5G handset as its first 5G gaming phone. The limited-edition handset will be available in China on November 11 via suning.com. While the phone itself remains virtually unchanged on the design and specs front, Vivo offers a limited edition box with a ton of Batman-themed goodies inside.

Inside the box, Vivo offers a case and tote bag that are adorned with different iterations of Batman logos. There’s a Batman action figure with a display stand and a remote-control Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy.

The rest of the features of Vivo’s 5G gaming phone remain the same. The handset has the same Snapdragon 855+ SoC with the X50 5G modem. The limited-edition iQOO Pro 5G phone is available in an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The iQOO Pro 5G also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with a FunTouch OS 9.1 skin.

The Limited Edition Vivo iQOO Pro 5G sports a 6.41-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 402 ppi density. The device offers a triple-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, the dewdrop notch houses a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.