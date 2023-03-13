Video showing 3D mock-ups of iPhone 15 surfaces online

(Image: Apple)

Dummy units for the iPhone 15, based on leaked CAD files for the smartphone, have shown up in a video that test compatibility with some of iPhone 14's cases.

CAD files are industry standard 3D and 2D design files that contain information regarding the materials, processes and other data. Files that belonged to iPhone 15 designs were supposedly leaked in February this year.

Now with the information learned from the CAD leak, Japanese publication Macotakara, has gotten their hands on dummy units based on the specifications from the CAD files.

The dummy units confirm what we know so far through rumours. The iPhone 15 will have smaller bezels, curved edges, and sizeable camera bumps for a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

You are also out of luck if you were hoping to reuse the cases for the iPhone 14 on the new smartphone. The revised dimensions mean the cases don't fit anymore.

Macotakara tested the iPhone 14 cases with the dummy units and only the iPhone 14 Plus case seemed to fit the iPhone 15 Plus dummy.

Besides that video goes into details about screen protectors, and more compatibility tests with various cases.