iPhone 15, 15 Plus to feature redesigned camera bump

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones, expected to be released later this year, will feature a new camera bump to accommodate new optics.
According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a redesigned camera enclosures to fit a 48-megapixel camera module, which is there in iPhone 14 Pro model.

New camera bump.

There is another rumor that the iPhone 15 will have redesigned borders, which would be more curved on the edges and not square as they are now.

From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore.
The material also will be titanium.
