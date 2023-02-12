English
    iPhone 15, 15 Plus to feature redesigned camera bump

    According to a report, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have redesigned enclosures to fit a 48-megapixel camera module, which is also there in iPhone 14 Pro

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

    Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones, expected to be released later this year, will feature a new camera bump to accommodate new optics.


    According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a redesigned camera enclosures to fit a 48-megapixel camera module, which is there in iPhone 14 Pro model.

    There is another rumor that the iPhone 15 will have redesigned borders, which would be more curved on the edges and not square as they are now.