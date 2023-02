The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that Sony is " trying to sabotage " Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover. In an interview to Financial Times, Kotick said that Sony's leadership, including Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, have "stopped talking" with both Activision and Microsoft. He said, "The whole idea that we are not going to support a PlayStation or that Microsoft would not support the PlayStation, it is absurd."