    Tablet market shrinks in 2022, Chromebook sales hit harder: IDC report

    The new report from IDC says that tablet market shrunk 3.3% in 2022 but Chromebooks recorded a 48% decline in shipments

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
    Chromebooks had a fantastic 2021, but 2022 seems to have nipped that momentum (Representative image)

    According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, the tablet market shrunk a little bit in 2022, but Chromebook shipments were hit a lot harder.

    The tablet market shrunk 3.3 percent in 2022, with the only bright spot being a miniscule growth of 0.4 percent in Q4 2022.

    After a period of tremendous growth, Chromebook fortunes seem to have reversed. The market recorded a dip of 48 percent in shipments compared to 2021, when it grew at a whopping 180.5 percent.