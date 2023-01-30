English
    Indian smartphone market to see slow growth in 2023: Report

    Industry analysts say that inflation concerns would keep most customers at bay

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    File photo of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

    According to market analysts at Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone market will see slow growth in 2023. The analysts say that economic inflation concerns will keep most customers at bay.

    According to the analyst report, smartphone shipments in India fell 9 percent in 2022, falling to 152 million units shipped. Comparatively, shipments grew 11 percent in 2021, with 169 million units shipped.

    The report says that 2023 will register single-digit growth at best, with analysts from IDC predicting a flat 2023, in terms of shipments.

