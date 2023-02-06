Apple could add another flagship model for the iPhone 15
The new variant will apparently slot in between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
February 06, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
Apple could be adding another flagship variant to the iPhone 15 line-up, Bloomberg reported. The tech giant has internally discussed the possibility, and will differentiate product tiers with materials used, processors and cameras, it added.
Citing the recent earnings call for Apple, the report says that CEO Tim Cook believes there is still potential to squeeze more out of the customers.
“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” said Cook, during the call.
He also emphasised that with over 2 billion device activations worldwide, Apple products have become "integral" to people. Customers use Apple devices to make payments, control smart appliances, manage health and a lot more.
Apple has reportedly toyed around with the idea of calling the new variant "Ultra" and it will probably take the Pro Max's spot in the line-up. On the flip side, Apple could forego the naming scheme and just introduce a variant that is placed above the Pro models.
While details are scant, the newer variant will reportedly offer better cameras (periscope lens for better optics), a bigger battery, additional memory or even stylus support.
