Apple reaches 2 billion active devices across its portfolio

Apple has reported that it has now crossed 2 billion active Apple devices in the world.

It announced the news when it shared the first quarter results, where it posted a quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, which was down 5 percent year over year.

“As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base,” Cook added.

Apple also shared that it had an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in the company's services business, and said that despite the economic slowdown, it grew the total company revenue on a "constant currency basis."