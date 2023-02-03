English
    Apple reaches 2 billion active devices across its portfolio

    The 2 billion number is inclusive of iPhones, iPads, Mac and other Apple products

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple has reported that it has now crossed 2 billion active Apple devices in the world.

    It announced the news when it shared the first quarter results, where it posted a quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, which was down 5 percent year over year.

    Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook bullish on India, says it is a "major focus" market 

    “As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.