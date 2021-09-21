MARKET NEWS

Technology

US SEC reportedly investigating Activision Blizzard over harassment and abuse allegations

Company CEO Bobby Kotick has been subpoenaed in the matter

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
Another government agency has joined the list of people investigating the company

Activision Blizzard is now reportedly being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange commission (SEC), over its handling of harassment and abuse allegations that have to come to light recently.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, company CEO Bobby Kotick has been subpoenaed in the matter and the SEC wants records of employment, separation agreements and communications between executives. The investigation aims to find out whether Activision Blizzard disclosed the claims of harassment and abuse to its investors in a timely manner.

Scores of employees over the last few months have come out with stories of abuse, gender discrimination, equal pay violations and troublingly sexual abuse within the office premises.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing then sued Activision Blizzard for harbouring an environment of discrimination and abuse. Disturbing revelations like "Cube Crawls", in which male employees indulged in alcohol and went about groping women from cubicle to cubicle were part of the lawsuit.

Blizzard employees formed an activist group advocating for greater transparency regarding pay and called for a more diverse hiring policy.

Since the lawsuit went public, CEO of Blizzard, J. Allen Brack has stepped down from his role. His name appeared in the lawsuit and he seems to have known and done nothing about the harassment within the company premises.

Activision Blizzard has been hit with a number of lawsuits since the allegations have surfaced. ABK Worker's Alliance - an activist group made up of employees from the company - has filed a charge against the company with the US National Labor Relations Board.
first published: Sep 21, 2021 05:00 pm

