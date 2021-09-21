OnePlus issues legal notice against Delhi advocate who claimed Nord 2 5G exploded in pocket

The lawyer had claimed the phone had exploded in his chamber



OnePlus has sent Delhi-based advocate Gaurav Gulati a legal notice, over his claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone he was carrying, exploded in his chamber. The notice calls for an immediate "cease and desist" and tells Gulati to remove his tweets citing "Disparaging Content" and the negative influence it may have on future sales.

Speaking with Gadgets360, OnePlus confirmed the action saying, "We confirm that we have issued a cease-and-desist notice to the concerned individual. We will follow the proper legal procedures to resolve this matter," in a written statement shared with the publication.

The notice was sent by Mobitech Creations - OnePlus' Indian Subsidiary - on behalf of the company.

"The Disparaging Content has and continues to cause unquantifiable damage to Our Client. The general public, including Our Client's potential customers, are very likely to be negatively influenced, deceived, or otherwise misled into believing that the statements made in the said Tweets as being true and conclusive," reads the notice.

OnePlus has also demanded a written apology and argues that Gulati's statements have been "self-contradictory and false."

OnePlus had reached out to Gulati after the incident was reported on Twitter but the company said that the user refused to hand over the phone for investigation.

Gulati later told Gadgets360 that he did not hand over the phone because the team that visited his home were insensitive and he feared that they may tamper with the evidence.