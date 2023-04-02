English
    Musk’s 2018 tweet on employee unions broke federal law, rules US court

    The 5th Circuit US Court of Appeals has ruled that Elon Musk broke labor law with a tweet about employee stock options if they unionized.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol.com)

    The United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Tesla and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, broke federal law with a 2018 tweet about employee stock options if they unionise.


    As reported by Business Insider, Musk's tweet was in response to a user, who asked him about his views on employee unions.


    In the tweet, Musk said that nothing is stopping the Tesla employees from forming a union but they would be giving up stock options if they did so.

    Also Read | Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier

    The United Auto Workers made the charge against Musk after the Tesla staff had unsuccessfully tried to unionise at the company's Fremont offices in California, US.

    Tesla’s lawyers argued that Musk’s statement, “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union,” has been falsely viewed as a threat.

    The 5th Circuit in a statement said that “stock options are part of Tesla’s employees’ compensation, and nothing in the tweet suggested that Tesla would be forced to end stock options or that the UAW would be the cause of giving up stock options, substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”

    Also Read | Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

    The court has also ordered Musk to delete the tweet in question and ordered Tesla to reinstate Richard Ortiz, a former Tesla worker, who had been fired after he organised a union drive. Tesla has also been ordered to backpay Ortiz for his unlawful dismissal.

    Tags: #Elon Musk #Labor unions #Tesla #Twitter #US Court of Appeals
    first published: Apr 2, 2023 05:21 pm