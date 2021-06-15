MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter working on new feature that will let users "unmention" themselves from conversations

The feature is still being touted as a concept but if made available could give users the ability to unmention themselves from abusive or insensitive tweets.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Twitter had defended its action against the President's account, claiming that his tweet had violated its policy on

Twitter had defended its action against the President's account, claiming that his tweet had violated its policy on "abusive behaviour".


Twitter has been working on several new features to enhance the user experience. More recently, the company’s product designer Dominic Camozzi shared another one of these features in developments. The concept feature is titled “unmention” and will allow you to unmention yourself from a conversation.

According to Engadget, Camozzi described the feature as an early concept that will give Twitter users the ability to “unmention yourself” and control who can tag them in future tweets.

According to mock-ups shared by Camozzi, unmentioning yourself from a tweet would unlink your handle and prevent you from being tagged in future replies. It appears to be similar to untagging on Facebook. The feature can also be used to block specific users from mentioning you in future tweets or outright block their accounts. Another potential iteration of this concept would allow you to block new mentions for a certain period.

The feature is still being touted as a concept but if made available could give users the ability to unmention themselves from abusive or insensitive tweets. While the feature will not shield users from abuses, it will allow users to filter replies. It is worth noting that Camozzi has not confirmed when or if this feature will see the light of day, but Twitter seems to be looking for feedback on these new features.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Twitter
first published: Jun 15, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.