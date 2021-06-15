Twitter working on new feature that will let users "unmention" themselves from conversations

Twitter had defended its action against the President's account, claiming that his tweet had violated its policy on "abusive behaviour".

Twitter has been working on several new features to enhance the user experience. More recently, the company’s product designer Dominic Camozzi shared another one of these features in developments. The concept feature is titled “unmention” and will allow you to unmention yourself from a conversation.



Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just ... don't.

Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

According to Engadget, Camozzi described the feature as an early concept that will give Twitter users the ability to “unmention yourself” and control who can tag them in future tweets.

According to mock-ups shared by Camozzi, unmentioning yourself from a tweet would unlink your handle and prevent you from being tagged in future replies. It appears to be similar to untagging on Facebook. The feature can also be used to block specific users from mentioning you in future tweets or outright block their accounts. Another potential iteration of this concept would allow you to block new mentions for a certain period.

The feature is still being touted as a concept but if made available could give users the ability to unmention themselves from abusive or insensitive tweets. While the feature will not shield users from abuses, it will allow users to filter replies. It is worth noting that Camozzi has not confirmed when or if this feature will see the light of day, but Twitter seems to be looking for feedback on these new features.