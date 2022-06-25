Twitter rolls out closed caption toggle on iOS, Android

Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out the closed caption toggle for iOS and Android after testing it with a limited set of users on iOS and Android.

The CC toggle button will appear on the top right corner on supported videos. You can tap the button to turn captions on or off.



The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android!

Tap the “CC” button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on. https://t.co/GceKv68wvi — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 23, 2022

The company rolled out automatic captioning for videos in December 2021, with the ability to auto-generate captions in 30 languages, including Hindi, English and Chinese.Twitter has also announced it will also be testing an easier way to start a Space. The company announced two new experiments for limited iOS users.

The first test will allow iOS users to start a Space using the tweet composer, by letting them tap on a new Spaces icon in the composer. The second test is focused on the retweet menu, and if you do this, Twitter will skip the pre-requisites and launch a live Space right away.