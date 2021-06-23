Twitter is making it easier to share tweets as Instagram Stories

Stating that new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media", India on Sunday rejected apprehensions raised by the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and said that new rules were finalised after broad consultations with various stakeholders.(Representational image)

Twitter recently updated the iOS version of its app to allow users to quickly and easily share tweets to their Instagram Stories. The new feature was in the works since last year and aimed at helping people regularly share tweets on Instagram.

The update will allow users to share their tweets by tapping the share icon underneath the tweet, then select “Instagram Stories” from the list of apps. A new Story draft will then be created on the app. You can then open the Story draft and customise it to your liking, including resizing, repositioning, and adorning it with the regular selection of text, music, stickers, etc.



Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS!

Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

While the update does make it easier to upload tweets onto your Instagram Stories, you could always share tweets on Instagram by taking screenshots of them by resizing them.

The Verge also noted that the new feature works better with “text- and image-based tweets for now”, while not working out too well with an embedded video. For now, the feature is limited to iOS, Twitter hasn’t mentioned when it will be available on Android.

Twitter added a similar share feature last year that offered Snapchat integration for iOS users. Sharing Instagram Stories on Twitter is still the same. Lastly, users won’t be able to share protected tweets.