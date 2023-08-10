Today in AI: RBI may use AI for conversational UPI payments, Google says AI can mine online data, and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Google says online data can be mined unless publishers opt-out

The company says that online data should be fair play for AI training unless the publishers opt out of it.





According to The Guardian, the search and hardware giant said, "copyright systems that enable appropriate and fair use of copyrighted content to enable the training of AI models in Australia on a broad and diverse range of data, while supporting workable opt-outs for entities that prefer their data not to be trained in using AI systems”.



While Google hasn't elaborated on how it expects the system to work, it pointed instead to a blog post where the company talks about working on a community-driven standard like robots.txt, which web publishers use to manage how search engine crawls their data.



RBI may use AI in conversational payments on UPI

Shaktikanta Das said this measure is proposed with the objective to harvest new technology enhancements for users.





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 said that it will consider conversational payments on unified payments interface (UPI) through artificial intelligence (AI). “Conversational payments on UPI will enable users to engage in conversation with AI systems to make payments,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the August 10 MPC deliberations.



Other than this announcement by the central bank, other banks, both private and public, are working closely on their technology using AI and machine learning (ML) tools to expand digital banking services.



MC Exclusive | Govt won't have unfettered access to citizens' personal data, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Don't expect law enforcement to knock the door of terrorists for consent, says Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

