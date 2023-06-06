Today in AI: London Design Biennale, Elon Musk on AI regulations and more

London Design Biennale

London Design Biennale explores design-led collaboration

The fourth edition of the London Design Biennale opened in the British capital on June 1, bringing together exhibitors from around the globe, invited to explore new forms of collaboration through design. Read More

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says China will initiate AI regulations

The Chinese government will seek to initiate artificial intelligence regulations in its country, billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday after meeting with officials during his recent trip to China. Musk did not elaborate further and made his remarks in a Twitter Space with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.

"It's worth noting that on my recent trip to China, I went to senior leadership there. I think we had some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight and regulation," said Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla Inc chief executive. Read More

Raj Reddy

Raj Reddy, the AI pioneer from India

The US and China as frontrunners in the battle for supremacy in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) may be leaving India some distance behind, but an Indian-born scientist is still considered one of the pioneers of research in the area. Dr Dabbala Rajagopal "Raj" Reddy, who celebrates his 86th birthday this month, is currently the Moza Bint Nasser University Professor in the Carnegie Mellon University’s computer science department. His research interests include the “study of human-computer interaction and artificial intelligence” while his current research projects include “spoken language systems; gigabit networks; universal digital libraries; and distance learning on demand". Read More