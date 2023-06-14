Today in AI: Beatles get together for one last song with the help of AI, OpenAI had warned Microsoft about Bing and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Paul McCartney using AI to recreate John Lennon's voice for a Beatles song

The singer-songwriter told BBC Radio 4 that AI was used to create a "pure" version of Lennon's voice for one last song.





The composition is based on a demo Lennon recorded before his death in 1980. According to BBC News, the demo was on a cassette tape labelled "For Paul" given to McCartney by Yoko Ono. McCartney told BBC Radio 4 that they had "finished it up" and it will release "this year".



The idea to use AI to recreate Lennon's voice came from Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary series that covers the making of the influential album, Let it Be.



According to McCartney, Jackson "was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette".



OpenAI told Microsoft to take it slow and not rush GPT-4 integration with Bing AI

The two companies share a unique relationship, simultaneously competing and helping each other in the field of AI.





OpenAI, the creators of worldwide sensation ChatGPT, had reportedly warned Microsoft against rushing Bing AI to the market, with an unreleased version of their language model GPT-4.



Both companies simultaneously compete against and help each other, which has led to some behind the scenes tension.



Both companies seem to be going after the same enterprise customers.



Gmail’s ‘Help me write’ feature now in beta for iOS and Android users

First announced at Google's I/O 2023 event, Help me write lets you draft mails using text prompts. The AI-assisted feature can even use your earlier mails for context when drafting.

