OpenAI told Microsoft to take it slow and not rush GPT-4 integration with Bing AI

OpenAI, the creators of worldwide sensation ChatGPT, had reportedly warned Microsoft against rushing Bing AI to the market, with an unreleased version of their language model GPT-4.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the OpenAI team warned Microsoft of the risks involved, including inaccurate answers, and bizzare responses. The Redmond technology giant didn't listen and within hours of launch Bing AI, reports started flooding in of the chatbot's erratic behavior.

All Microsoft could do in response was clamp down on the conversation unit. It proved to be an embarrassing launch for Microsoft's big AI bet but thankfully was able to recover.

According to the report, OpenAI and Microsoft share a strange relationship. Microsoft licenses OpenAI's technology for their products, and have complete access to their language models.

OpenAI, in turn, relies on Microsoft's cloud services across all of its products and API's. This means that both companies simultaneously compete against and help each other, which has led to some behind the scenes tension. Both companies seem to be going after the same enterprise customers.

In an interview with Wired, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he felt that "OpenAI was going for the same thing as us," and Nadella didn't want to, "train five different foundational models, I wanted one foundation, making it a basis for a platform effect. So we partnered. They bet on us, we bet on them”.