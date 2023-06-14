Gmail’s ‘Help me write’ feature now in beta for iOS and Android users

(Image: Google)

Google has started to roll out Gmail's "Help me write" feature more widely among beta testers on iOS and Android devices.

First announced at Google's I/O 2023 event, Help me write lets you draft mails using text prompts. The AI-assisted feature can even use your earlier mails for context when drafting.

Also read | Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

According to 9to5Google, the "Help me write" button shows up in the bottom right corner when you compose a new mail. Tapping on it will bring up a contextual box where you can input your prompts. Then you simply need to hit the "Create" button.

Once the text has been entered, you can refine it by tapping the button again and selecting "Refine", you can choose to make it more formal, or more elaborate, you can shorten it, or write a new draft entirely.

Also read | Meta's MusicGen AI can create music based on text prompts

The feature will eventually roll out to Google Sheets, Docs and Slides as well. If you want to try out the new drafting tool, you will need to sign up for Google's Workspace Labs.